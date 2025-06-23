Gas Processing Industry Outlook To 2030 - Capacity And Capital Expenditure Outlook With Details Of All Operating And Planned Processing Plants
The global gas processing capacity is likely to increase by 9% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period. This growth is anticipated to result from a combination of factors, such as the increasing global energy demand and the imperative to meet this demand with cleaner energy sources. As a result, significant investments are being made in the natural gas value chain, including in gas processing plants.
- Updated information on active, planned, and announced gas processing plants globally Provides key details such as plant name, operator name, type, start year, process/conditioning methods, and gas processing capacity for all active, planned, and announced gas processing plants globally Planned and announced gas processing capacity by region, key countries, and key companies Region-wise capital expenditure outlook by key countries, and companies globally for 2025 to 2030 Details of the major planned and announced gas processing plant capacities globally up to 2030
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on the gas processing plants globally Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global gas processing industry Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong gas processing capacity and capex data Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about gas processing plants globally Keep abreast of key planned and announced gas processing plants globally Assess your competitors' planned and announced gas processing plants and capacities
01. Global Gas Processing Capacity and Capex Outlook to 2030
- Key Highlights Global Gas Processing Capacity by Region and Facility Type Global Planned and Announced Gas Processing Capacity by Key Countries and Companies Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Region Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Key Countries and Companies Key Announcements and Stalled Projects
02. Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Facility Type
- Top 10 Global Planned and Announced Major Dehydration-Type Gas Processing Plants Top 10 Global Planned and Announced Major Fractionation-Type Gas Processing Plants Top 10 Global Planned and Announced Major Sweetening-Type Gas Processing Plants
03. North America Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2030
- Gas Processing Capacity in North America by Country and Facility Type New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in North America by Key Countries and Companies
04. Middle East Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2030
- Gas Processing Capacity in the Middle East by Country and Facility Type New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in the Middle East by Key Countries and Companies
05. FSU Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2030
- Gas Processing Capacity in the FSU by Country and Facility Type New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in the FSU by Key Countries and Companies
06. Africa Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2030
- Gas Processing Capacity in Africa by Country and Facility Type New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in Africa by Key Countries and Companies
07. Asia Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2030
- Gas Processing Capacity in Asia by Country and Facility Type New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in Asia by Key Countries and Companies
08. Europe Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2030
- Gas Processing Capacity in Europe by Country and Facility Type New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in Europe by Key Countries and Companies
09. South America Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2030
- Gas Processing Capacity in South America by Country and Facility Type New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants in South America by Key Countries and Companies
10. Oceania Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2030
- Gas Processing Capacity in Oceania by Country and Facility Type
11. Caribbean Gas Processing Industry Outlook to 2030
- Gas Processing Capacity in the Caribbean by Country and Facility Type
12. Appendix
