PFAS And Wildlife: Bioaccumulation In Deer, Birds, And Fish
Widespread Detection in Wildlife
Recent studies have identified PFAS compounds in the tissues of fish, birds, and mammals. For instance, research in Michigan's Clark's Marsh area revealed elevated PFAS levels in deer, leading to advisories against consuming deer meat from the region. Similarly, fish consumption advisories have been issued in multiple states due to PFAS contamination in freshwater bodies. (epa)
Ecological and Human Health Implications
The accumulation of PFAS in wildlife not only threatens animal health but also poses risks to humans who consume these animals. PFAS exposure has been associated with various health issues, including immune system suppression and developmental problems. Communities that rely on hunting and fishing for sustenance or recreation may be particularly vulnerable.
Legal Guidance for Affected Individuals
Legal Claim Assistant provides resources and referrals for individuals concerned about PFAS exposure through wildlife consumption. Those experiencing health issues potentially linked to PFAS may seek legal guidance to understand their rights and options.
About Legal Claim Assistant
Legal Claim Assistant is a national referral service connecting individuals impacted by environmental contamination with experienced law firms. The organization offers free case evaluations and supports clients in understanding their potential claims related to chemical exposure.
Contact:
Legal Claim Assistant
...
Nicky de Man
Legal Claim Assistant Inc
+1 888-651-1065
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment