MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PFAS contamination affects wildlife across the U.S.; Legal Claim Assistant highlights ecological and legal concerns.

- Sarah Miller, Legal Assistant at Legal Claim AssistantMIAMI, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often termed "forever chemicals," have been detected in various wildlife species across the United States, raising concerns about ecological health and potential human exposure through hunting and fishing. Legal Claim Assistant emphasizes the importance of understanding PFAS bioaccumulation in wildlife and its implications for both ecosystems and communities.Widespread Detection in WildlifeRecent studies have identified PFAS compounds in the tissues of fish, birds, and mammals. For instance, research in Michigan's Clark's Marsh area revealed elevated PFAS levels in deer, leading to advisories against consuming deer meat from the region. Similarly, fish consumption advisories have been issued in multiple states due to PFAS contamination in freshwater bodies. (epa)Ecological and Human Health ImplicationsThe accumulation of PFAS in wildlife not only threatens animal health but also poses risks to humans who consume these animals. PFAS exposure has been associated with various health issues, including immune system suppression and developmental problems. Communities that rely on hunting and fishing for sustenance or recreation may be particularly vulnerable.Legal Guidance for Affected IndividualsLegal Claim Assistant provides resources and referrals for individuals concerned about PFAS exposure through wildlife consumption. Those experiencing health issues potentially linked to PFAS may seek legal guidance to understand their rights and options.About Legal Claim AssistantLegal Claim Assistant is a national referral service connecting individuals impacted by environmental contamination with experienced law firms. The organization offers free case evaluations and supports clients in understanding their potential claims related to chemical exposure.Contact:Legal Claim Assistant...

