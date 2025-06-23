YU2SHINE Appoints Nicole Marry As Master Me Coach, Blending Quantum Science And Spiritual Intelligence To Transform Life

Nicole Marry

YU2SHINE

Nicole Marry to Lead a Global Movement Helping Seekers Awaken to Purpose, Prosperity, and the Power of the Divine Within.

- RumiBURKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold step toward reshaping the global conversation around purpose, mastery, and conscious living, YU2SHINE is proud to announce the official appointment of Nicole Marry as Master mE Coach and Program Director at the Empower‐Me Academy. A pioneering voice at the intersection of science and soul, Nicole is an internationally sought-after transformational coach whose work seamlessly fuses genetic science, emotional healing, and quantum consciousness.Nicole brings over two decades of deep inquiry and lived experience to her role, underpinned by a degree in Genetics and Cell Biology and doctoral studies in Natural Medicine with Quantum University. Her evolution as both a scientist and spiritual teacher uniquely positions her to guide others through a path of self-realization rooted in both empirical evidence and higher intelligence.“Science and spirituality are not separate-they are the dual wings that lift us into a life of true fulfillment,” says Nicole.“You are a divine being with free agency, but without awareness, it's easy to unconsciously choose a life of mediocrity. When you awaken to the greater timeline that your Creator has designed for you, you step into your true power.”Nicole teaches that quantum manifesting is not escapism or bypassing-it's about mastery, embodiment, and aligning with the divine intelligence that unfolds life through you. Her approach is radical, results-driven, and deeply compassionate-guiding individuals to go beyond comfort zones and live in alignment with their soul's blueprint.As part of her leadership at YU2SHINE, Nicole now leads and delivers the Academy's signature transformational programs:Free mE EFT: A high-frequency, cutting-edge application of Emotional Freedom Techniques designed to release inherited patterns, emotional trauma, and identity limitations-restoring sovereignty and energetic flow.Abundant mE Coaching Program: A holistic abundance accelerator for heart-led individuals ready to embody wealth consciousness, creative flow, and purpose-driven impact.Master mE & Master mE with the Moon: Advanced spiritual mastery coaching programs that combine lunar energetics, quantum mechanics, and divine alignment for evolutionary leadership.Clients and students working with Nicole consistently describe life-altering breakthroughs in clarity, emotional freedom, financial growth, and spiritual alignment. Her programs reach clients around the globe-from conscious entrepreneurs and healers to purpose-driven professionals.About Nicole MarryNicole Marry is a quantum-spiritual coach, transformational speaker, and the Master mE Coach and Program Director at YU2SHINE's Empower‐Me Academy. Drawing from her background in cellular biology, natural medicine, emotional reprogramming, and intuitive channeling, Nicole serves as a bridge between science and spirit. Her mission is to awaken the world to its divine potential-one aligned life at a time.Nicole's coaching is not only powerful-it's precise, rooted in both logic and love, strategy and surrender. Her blend of grounded knowledge and expanded consciousness sets her apart in the world of personal and spiritual development.Follow Nicole:Facebook: facebook/NicoleMarryMastermEcoachInstagram: @nicolemarrycoachAbout YU2SHINEYU2SHINE is a global platform for spiritual education, energy transformation, and conscious leadership. Through its Empower‐Me Academy, YU2SHINE provides life-changing tools, energy practices, and coaching programs that awaken individuals to their divine purpose and fullest potential. With Nicole Marry now leading as Master mE Coach and Program Director, YU2SHINE expands its mission to deliver science-backed, spirit-led coaching that transforms lives and communities.

