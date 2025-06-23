RAW Dating App Identifies New Trend: 79% Of Gen Z Users Prioritize Real Photos Over Filters

People are catfishing backwards for love

Dating apps see surge in 'reverse catfishing' as users post real, unfiltered photos

- Marina Anderson, co-founder of RAWNEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RAW dating app has been fighting catfish and fake profiles since day one with their double-photo verification - no filters, no fakes, just real faces. Now, their users are leaning in even further by posting their least polished, most candid moments.Instead of carefully curated selfies, profiles now feature just-woke-up faces, post-gym sweat, and full-on ugly-laughs. Reverse catfishing flips the script - showing the most unfiltered version of oneself in order to attract the right kind of match.The trend comes at a pivotal time. Romance scams have surged 20% in the past year, and 79% of Gen Z report burnout from traditional dating apps. Yet nearly half of young daters already say they prefer using honest photos - a shift that may signal lasting change."Gen Z daters value being real over being perfect. They want matches who share their actual interests - whether that's deadlifting, ramen hunting, or binge-watching trash TV. If showing their messy side means fewer connections, so be it. Quality over quantity. They'd rather scare off 100 wrong matches than fake it for one", - says Marina Anderson, co-founder of RAW.RAW's community is also rejecting outdated dating norms. Ghosting is giving way to showing up. Breadcrumbing is being replaced by transparency and real effort. Reverse catfishing isn't just a trend - it's a signal that users are ready for something more genuine.About RAWRAW is a next-gen dating app designed to make authenticity the norm. With real-time, front-and-back camera photo verification and features that discourage ghosting and fakery, RAW is building a safer, more honest dating space for Gen Z and beyond.

