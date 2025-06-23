Mayfield Environmental Solutions CEO Featured On Jason Alexander Show To Discuss Palisades & LA Wildfire Recovery
Episode Insights: The CEO shared in-depth perspectives on Mayfield Environmental Solutions' role in hazardous debris removal , soil testing for toxic contaminants, and ensuring air and water quality in affected communities.
Discussions included strategies for deploying specialized equipment to manage wildfire ash, lead, asbestos, and other post-fire pollutants.
He also addressed logistical challenges-such as coordinating with municipal authorities in Pacific Palisades and Malibu-to restore neighborhood safety.
The January 2025 southern California wildfires destroyed over 6,800 structures in Pacific Palisades alone and burned more than 23,400 acres during a 24-day inferno. Experts have criticized rapid rebuilding efforts that prioritize speed over resilience. In this conversation, Mayfield's leadership emphasized the importance of not just cleanup-but cleanup embedded with fire-resilient design and materials to better prepare communities for future threats.
“Recovery isn't just about rebuilding - it's about building back smarter,” stated James Mayfield, CEO of Mayfield Environmental Solutions.“Our work ensures that communities emerge safer and more resilient, not just restored to pre-fire conditions but fortified against the next one.”
Mayfield Environmental Solutions
Mayfield Environmental Solutions is a full-service environmental remediation firm specializing in disaster recovery, industrial cleanup, and regulatory compliance. Based in the South Bay and Harbor regions of Los Angeles County, California, with deployments across the country, Mayfield combines cutting-edge technology and proven methods to deliver safe, effective, and sustainable outcomes. For more information please visit:
Listen & Connect
Tune into the episode“After Disasters: Making Homes Safe Again” on“Really? No, Really?” via iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. Visit Mayfield's website to learn more about their services, read case studies, or request a consultation.
