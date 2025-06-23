Shooting Of Sasikumar, Lijomol Jose's 'Freedom' Wrapped Up
Taking to his X timeline, Sathya Siva announced, "It's a Wrap. @SasikumarDir 's Action entertainer #Freedom shooting has been successfully completed! #FreedomFromJuly10. Directed by @Sathyasivadir. Produced by @vijayganapathys. @PandiyanParasu. Music by @GhibranVaibodha. @jose_lijomol @thesudevnair @DirectorBose @MalavikaBJP."
The film, which is a gripping drama, is based on a true incident and seems to revolve around Sri Lankan Tamils who come in as refugees to the country.
A teaser of the film that was recently released showed innocent people being rounded up by the police and subjected to third degree treatment inside what appears to be a prison.
Sasikumar's character asks, "Why must we, who have committed no mistake, be kept here?." The teaser also shows Sasikumar saying,"Let us all escape from here." A police officer is seen saying, "We'll file case after case against them and bury them here."
The teaser makes it clear that this is an action drama that will deal with police excesses. A character says, "Our politicians love Sri Lankan Tamils. If the crowd outside enters inside, all hell will break loose."
Lijomol appears to play a Lankan Tamil in the film. She is seen confronting a police officer saying, "Sir, do you think this is paradise for you to take us from here to hell? We are already living in hell." Meanwhile, a social activist makes an effort to legally secure the freedom of the imprisoned refugees.
Apart from Sasikumar and Lijomol Jose, the film, which is to hit screens on July 10, will also feature a host of actors including Malavika Avinash, Boss Venkat, Ramesh Kanna, Sudev Nair, Boys Manikandan and others.
Music for the film is by Ghibran while cinematography is by N S Uthayakumar. Produced by Pandiyan Parasuraman under the banner Vijaya Ganapathy's Pictures, the film will have editing by Srikanth N B and art direction by C Uthayakumar.
Three lyricists -- Snehan, Mohan Raja and Arun Bharathi -- have penned the songs for the film which will have stunts choreographed by T Ramesh, Don Ashok and Danger Mani.
