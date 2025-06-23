Innovative Family Engagement Approach Linked To District Success, Study Reveals

District leaders in Fayette County, Kentucky have seen positive educator outcomes following the implementation of Partnering with Families for Student Success.

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from NYU Metro Center shares results from the implementation of a program in Fayette County, Kentucky Public Schools (FCPS) designed to "unite and align the district-based Family and Community Engagement Team around a common vision for family engagement". Results show that the program played an important role in shifting practitioner mindsets regarding the importance of effective two-way communication with families and providing families with more opportunities to collaborate with staff on their children's education. More research is needed in the coming years to explore the impact of the program on student attendance and learning outcomes.

The newly released case study is the result of a multi-year effort to gather data and insights into the FCPS districtwide Family and Community Engagement (FACE) Team and their implementation of the P-12 District Family Engagement Model developed by the National Center for Families Learning (NCFL). The model offers a holistic approach to family engagement that helps district-level staff design and implement a systemic and sustainable approach to establishing authentic relationships with families and partnering for student achievement. The model, evaluation, and report was funded through the Kentucky Department of Education's ESSER Family Engagement Grant.

Partnering with Families for Student Success (PFSS), the professional learning and coaching component of NCFL's District Family Engagement model, is highlighted as one of the key conditions that led to the district's family engagement success. Other key conditions include commitment to family engagement through the district's strategic priorities, explicit connection between FACE liaisons and academic learning, and ongoing support for educators implementing family engagement strategies beyond discreet learning opportunities.

"The Partnering with Families for Student Success professional learning (PL) series from NCFL exemplifies what high-quality PL should be: rich in content, grounded in real-world application, and structured to include peer learning and sustained coaching," says study author Dr. Joanna Geller, Director of Policy, Research, and Evaluation at NYU Metro Center. "It also really mattered to educators that the series aligned with the district's broader commitment to meaningful family engagement. One of the most powerful shifts for educators was moving from one-way communication to families toward authentic, two-way engagement with families."

"Our district has fully embraced Partnering with Families for Student Success," says Miranda Scully, Director of Family and Community Engagement for FCPS. "Our educators have become FACE Champions who demonstrate their deep desire and commitment to engage families as a core effort to support every student. We believe that when families and educators work hand-in-hand, we create a powerful support system that empowers students to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally."

About the National Center for Families Learning (NCFL)

NCFL is a national nonprofit that has worked for more than 35 years to eradicate poverty through education solutions for families. We believe education is a shared, nonpartisan responsibility and that collaboration among families, schools, and community members can lead to powerful learning experiences. NCFL's vision is to establish 60 coordinated and aligned family learning systems in 60 communities, built with and for families, to increase education and economic outcomes and create thriving communities. For more information on NCFL, visit familieslearning . To learn more about our vision or become a Family Learning CommunityTM partner, visit familieslearning/60x30 .

