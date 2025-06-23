Meet The Sport Clips Haircuts-Sponsored First Responders Competing In The 2025 World Police & Fire Games



Andy Gerdt – Ret. Police Officer Carmel Police Department, Sevierville, TN (Tennis)

Sydney Davis – Pierce County Sheriff's Officer, Tacoma, WA (Track & Field)

Gary Hirata – Ret. Sergeant San Jose Police Department, El Dorado Hills, CA (Bench Press)

Martin Robertson – Firefighter Austin Fire Department, New Braunfels, TX (Pickleball) Chris Robertson – Firefighter Austin Fire Department, Austin, TX (Pickleball)

Andy is a third-generation officer with family members who have more than 200 years of public service. Sydney says she became a first responder to do "something that actually matters." Gary says he liked the exciting and interesting aspects of the career. And brothers Martin and Chris became firefighters to help and serve others.

"Sport Clips continues to set the bar when it comes to supporting first responders," said 2025 WPFG CEO, DJ Mackovets. "Their sponsorship of five exceptional athletes for an all-expense-paid trip to compete in the 2025 World Police & Fire Games is true leadership and a gesture of deep respect for those who serve. We thank Sports Clips for their partnership, and we're eager to watch these athletes shine on the world stage."

"We respect and appreciate all heroes who step up to protect us and our communities," says Edward Logan, Sport Clips president and CEO. "We applaud and cheer on all first responders who are committed to their professions and their sport, especially those who'll be representing Sport Clips as our first official sponsored athletes."

The brand is broadening its community support to include those who protect and serve as first responders, whether as law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, dispatchers, correctional officers, investigators, Customs officers, and more, through this Honoring our Heroes sponsorship. To find out more, visit sportclips/honoringourheroes .

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, offers online check in for clients, and ranks #52 in the Entrepreneur "Franchise 500" for 2025 and was named a 2025 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review. There are more than 1,850 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the "Official Haircutter" of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and was named a 2024 Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur. Sport Clips provides "Haircuts with Heart " through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has contributed $15 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of NASCAR's Joe Gibbs Racing team, Minor League Baseball (MiLB), and partners with select NCAA teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips .

About World Police & Fire Games

Founded in 1985, the World Police & Fire Games are a biennial event that strives to promote physical fitness, wellness, professional development, and camaraderie among first responders globally. The event is organized by the California Police Athletic Federation (CPAF) and has grown to become one of the largest athletic events in the world. The 2025 World Police & Fire Games will be held June 27-July 6 in Birmingham, Alabama. For more information, please visit , and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X at @BHM2025.

