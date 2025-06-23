Hydrogen Policy Handbook 2025: Developments, Production Targets, Hydrogen Strategies, Financial Incentives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the latest hydrogen policy developments in Q1 2025, with a focus on production targets and funding initiatives across APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. Key updates include changes to the US 45V hydrogen tax credit and Australia's AUD$1bn green iron fund. Gain insights into national strategies and incentives essential for accelerating the hydrogen economy.

This report provides an update of recent hydrogen policy developments in Q1 2025. In addition, an overview of hydrogen production targets across APAC, EMEA, and the Americas is provided as well as a summary of national and sub-national policies and funding initatives globally.

Most of the major economies have developed a national plan or strategy to accelerate hydrogen deployment and transition into low carbon economies. However, only a few also have well established financial incentives. This report identifies recent policy developments and provides an overview of the key targets, national strategies, and incentives that aim at catalyze the development of the hydrogen market globally.

In January 2024, the US Treasury provided its final guidance on the 45V hydrogen tax credit, where it relaxed some elements of its qualifying criteria. The US 'three pillars' rules relating to the need for renewable energy hour matching, incremental energy supply and regional supply have previously been criticized by industry players within the market for reducing the effectiveness of subsidies for electrolytic hydrogen production.

Key aspects of the final guidance extended the need for hour matching from 2028 to 2030. Projects in states with strong renewable energy capacity will also be exempt from the incrementality rule. In addition, struggling nuclear power producers will be included as exceptions to the federal tax credit.

Other policy developments include the announcement of a AUD$1bn green iron fund which is being funded jointly by the Federal and South Australia government. Up to AUD$500m is being set aside for the Whyalla Steelworks transformation, although this funding is reported to have been diverted away from the Whyalla South Australia green hydrogen project.

Key Topics Covered:



Hydrogen Policy Map

Recent Key Developments

APAC Regional Policy and Incentives

APAC targets and incentives summary

Asia hydrogen policies and incentives

Oceania hydrogen policies and incentives

EMEA Regional Policy and Incentives

EMEA targets and incentives summary

Europe multinational hydrogen policies

Europe national policies

Middle East hydrogen policy

Africa hydrogen policy

Americas Regional Policy and Incentives

Americas targets and incentives summary

Canada hydrogen policy and strategy

US hydrogen policy and strategy Latin America hydrogen policy

