LIGHTHOUSE LIFE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CLEARLIFE LIMITED AND CLEARLIFE LLC.

The acquisition creates a trusted, vertically integrated platform for longevity risk asset managers and investors to acquire and manage life insurance policies.

- Michael Freedman, CEO of Lighthouse LifeCONSHOHOCKEN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LHL Strategies, Inc. (“Lighthouse Life” or the“Company”), a leading provider of life policies and life policy services to longevity-risk asset investors, announced the acquisition of ClearLife Limited, a UK company and its subsidiary, ClearLife LLC, a US-based company (collectively,“ClearLife”). ClearLife specializes in software solutions and consultancy services tailored for the life insurance and longevity sectors. Terms of the transaction are not disclosed.“Lighthouse Life's acquisition of ClearLife fuels its growth as a technology leader and market-maker for longevity-risk asset investors,” said Michael Freedman, CEO of Lighthouse Life.“We are committed to building ClearLife's capabilities and extending them in new directions. Lighthouse Life's clients will also see substantial benefits from integration between the Lighthouse Life and ClearLife platforms.”ClearLife, founded in 2007 by Mark Venn, who was joined by Chris Stuart in 2008, is the dominant platform for longevity-risk market participants to value, trade and service life insurance products. ClearLife's flagship software product, ClariNet, is a web-based, flexible, SaaS platform that streamlines operations and enhances decision-making related to life policies and portfolios. ClearLife also provides bespoke software and consultancy services for asset managers and other financial services companies in the life insurance and longevity risk markets.ClearLife will be adding to its suite of software and consulting services for longevity-risk market participants, including reverse mortgages and structured settlements. Lighthouse Life and ClearLife will collaborate to provide products and services for consumers of life insurance products as well as for insurance and financial advisors.“We are thrilled to join forces with Lighthouse Life,” said Mark Venn, adding:“Lighthouse will help us to serve new markets for longevity-linked investors, life policy consumers, and insurance professionals. We also anticipate building substantial enhancements to our core platform that will benefit all our current clients. This is a win-win, for ClearLife, for Lighthouse Life, and most importantly, for our clients, who will benefit from our partnership to help them grow their own businesses.”Mark and Chris will remain as officers and directors of ClearLife. All employees of ClearLife are being retained.About Lighthouse LifeLHL Strategies, Inc. is the parent company of ClearLife Limited and its subsidiary, ClearLife LLC, and Lighthouse Life Capital LLC and its subsidiaries, Lighthouse Life Solutions, LLC, Lighthouse Life Direct, LLC, Harbor Life Settlements, LLC, Settlement Benefit Holdings, LLC (“Lighthouse Life” or the“Company). The Company is a vertically integrated provider of life policies and life policy services to longevity-risk asset managers and investors. The Company delivers value to consumers and investors through fast, efficient, and transparent life settlement transactions, and provides full lifecycle life policy services to asset investors worldwide.

