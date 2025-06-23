TN: Actor Srikanth Arrested In Chennai Cocaine Case

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 23 (IANS) Tamil actor Srikanth has been arrested by Chennai Police in connection with a narcotics case after being questioned earlier on Monday.

According to the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU), the actor allegedly purchased cocaine on multiple occasions and used digital payment platforms to complete the transactions.

Police sources revealed that Srikanth had reportedly bought cocaine nearly 40 times at a rate of Rs 12,000 per gram, amounting to a total of Rs 4.72 lakh. The transactions were traced through his Google Pay account during the course of the investigation.

A mandatory blood test conducted at a government hospital confirmed the presence of narcotic substances in his system, leading to his formal arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The actor was brought under the scanner following the arrest of Prasad, a former AIADMK IT wing functionary, who was held after a brawl at a pub in Nungambakkam. Prasad was allegedly involved in the supply and trafficking of narcotics.

During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to having sold cocaine to Srikanth.

Further implicating the actor, another individual identified as Pradeep told investigators that he had personally witnessed Srikanth consuming drugs at private parties and nightclubs, and that Prasad had been the supplier on several occasions.

The police are continuing their investigation, and more arrests are likely. Srikanth has not released any public statement regarding the charges at the time of this report.

Srikanth rose to fame in the early 2000s with notable performances in Tamil and Telugu films. His prominent works include Nanban, Kana Kandaen, Adavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule, Oru Naal Oru Kanavu, Bose, Poo, Okariki Okaru, and Coffee With Kadhal.

His most recent appearance was in the Tamil romantic drama Konjam Kadhal Konjam Modhal.