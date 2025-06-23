Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sony Group Corporation Files Annual Report On Form 20-F


2025-06-23 10:16:25
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TOKYO, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation announced today that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of this document is available on the Sony Group Corporation Investor Relations website at

In addition, shareholders of Sony may receive a printed copy of Sony's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by visiting

SOURCE Sony Group Corporation



