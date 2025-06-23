Decoding Vinfast's Inclusive Pricing Strategy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In the 1980s, the clicking of mechanical keyboards and the green glow of CRT monitors defined the personal computer revolution. Few would have predicted that just decades later, those sophisticated processors and circuits would break free from homes and offices and move into our vehicles and onto our roads, merging with urban traffic.

Today, we are witnessing a similar revolution, but this time on four wheels. Electric vehicles are far more than just environmentally friendly transportation. They have become integrated mobile computers, where every data byte and line of code reshapes the driving experience.

How VinFast Joined the Electrification Revolution

When the IBM PC or Apple Macintosh first appeared, the idea of a smart device that could "think" and "react" on its own felt unimaginable. We were captivated by word processing, simple games, and early internet connectivity. At that time, who could have dared to dream that such technologies, upgraded and refined, could one day assist driving, offering an exhilarating yet safe experience while controlling an entire vehicle?

Yet, that improbable vision has materialized. Today's electric vehicles do not simply run on electricity. They stand as proof of the powerful convergence of information technology, design and automotive engineering.

Think of their infotainment systems, their advanced driver-assistance features, and their seamless over-the-air (OTA) software update ability. Electric vehicles do not just take us from point A to point B. They fundamentally alter how we interact with the world around us, delivering a safer, more efficient, and far more intuitive journey.

This is truly just the beginning. As battery technology advances, charging infrastructure expands, and artificial intelligence continues its rapid evolution, electric vehicles will develop to surpass all initial expectations.

Yet, as VinFast enters this electric vehicle arena, its distinctive approach is clear: it aims to leave no one behind in this digital transformation revolution.

A November 2023 S&P Global Mobility survey of 7,500 global consumers revealed a significant perception: nearly half (48%) viewed electric vehicles as too expensive. Despite understanding EVs offer lower running costs, the initial purchase price remained the primary challenge. This survey also highlighted that the early EV market was dominated by luxury models, leading consumers to perceive EVs as premium products.

VinFast knows that a true revolution doesn't simply emerge when a breakthrough product appears. A revolution happens only when the masses can access it. This holds true for electric vehicles.

VinFast's Inclusive Approach to the EV Revolution

VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker, established three core pillars for its entry into the U.S. market: (1) high-quality products, (2) inclusive pricing, and (3) outstanding aftersales policy.

What does "inclusive" mean within VinFast's strategy? It signifies that while the vehicles might not have the lowest price on the market, they are exceptionally well-equipped for their price point.

Consider the VinFast VF 8 in the U.S. market. The Plus version, for instance, features premium vegan leather. The driver's seat offers 12-way power adjustments, heating, ventilation, and memory functions.

The infotainment screen extends to 15.6 inches, offers a Head-Up Display and is equipped with 11 airbags, enhancing safety for all occupants.

Furthermore, the Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) is fully equipped across both the Eco and Plus versions. This includes traffic jam assist, highway assist, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and lane centering assist.

Consumers highly rate features such as adaptive cruise control, intelligent speed adaptation, forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot warning, all incredibly useful features found on the VF 8. The vehicle is also easy to maneuver thanks to driver-assist features such as park assist and a 360-degree surround-view monitor.

Notably, drivers can also leverage the VF Connect app to enhance the driving experience. This offers camp mode, pet mode, and valet mode, along with integrated games and utilities. Useful features also include a Calendar App/Widget (with schedule sync from the VinFast App), a Web Browser, and Self-Diagnosis. This ensures the vehicle becomes smarter over time, effectively "increasing the value of the investment" in a unique way.

The VF 8 is now available at a highly competitive MSRP starting at $39,900 for the Eco trim and $44,900 for the Plus trim, with leasing programs beginning as low as $269 per month. It is also eligible for an attractive 0% interest financing offer.

The VF 8 comes with an exceptional warranty: 10 years or 125,000 miles for the vehicle, and a 10-year unlimited mileage warranty for the battery under non-commercial use.

Prioritizing Every Passenger

VinFast's "leave no one behind" philosophy extends beyond inclusive pricing. It also means every passenger in the vehicle receives maximum care, not just the driver.

With the VF 8, every occupant enjoys absolute comfort and peace of mind. Its spacious interior, along with ventilation and heating for all four seats, provides relaxation on any journey. Critically, the advanced air quality control system, ionization feature, and Combi 1.0 filter act as a health shield, especially vital for younger passengers.

