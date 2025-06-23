Red Lobster Brings Bold Flavors And Summer Fun To Crabfest With All-New Seafood Boils

The lineup also includes a variety of new crab-centric dishes and festival-inspired drinks

ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster is making a splash this summer with the return of its biggest crab event of the year – Crabfest! This year's lineup is packed with exciting new flavors, including all-new Seafood Boils designed to bring fun and flavor straight to the table.

Sailor's Boil

Mariner's Boil

“Festival Summer of Sips”

For the ultimate dining experience, guests can customize their seafood boil by choosing from two delicious options, Mariner's Boil , featuring a Maine lobster tail, a dozen shrimp, snow crab legs, corn and red potatoes, or Sailor's Boil , featuring a mix of shrimp, smoked sausage, corn and red potatoes. Each boil can be finished with a choice of bold flavors: Roasted Garlic Butter, Cajun Butter , or OLD BAY® seasoning, ensuring a crave-worthy combination in every bite.

"Red Lobster's Crabfest is the ultimate summer dining experience, featuring exciting and flavorful dishes like our new Seafood Boils," said Nichole Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer of Red Lobster. "Whether you're a longtime Red Lobster lover or participating in Crabfest for the first time, we've got something to bring everyone joy."

With the fan favorite Crab Your Way offering, diners can enjoy a full pound of crab legs prepared your way over crispy potatoes. Diners can choose between Snow Crab or Bairdi Crab (+$9) and then choose their flavor between Simply Steamed , Roasted Garlic Butter , Cajun Butter or a NEW OLD BAY® & Parmesan flavoring.

Alongside the Seafood Boils, Red Lobster is introducing a variety of crave-worthy crab creations and the "Festival of Summer Sips,' a lineup of three festival-themed cocktails.

New Crabfest Dishes



Crabby Stuffed Mushrooms – A flavorful appetizer packed with rich crab stuffing

Crab-Topped Asparagus – A premium side dish featuring asparagus topped with crab

Crab-Topped Potato – A premium side dish, elevating a classic dish with savory crab

Steak Oscar – Sirloin topped with lump meat in a creamy, decadent sauce Salmon Oscar – Atlantic salmon topped with lump crab meat in a cream, decadent sauce

"Festival Summer of Sips" Lineup



Headliner: Purple Haze by Dre & Snoop , featuring STILL G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop, desert pear, handcrafted lemonade and sparkling gold shimmer.

Opening Act: Passion Star Spritz, featuring Tito's Handmade Vodka and passionfruit, topped with Wycliff Sparkling Wine and garnished with a gold-dusted dried starfruit. Encore: Starry Eyed Surprise, featuring Patron Silver Tequila, guava and blue curacao, topped with Starry® Lemon-Lime and garnished with sugar sprinkles rimmer.

Crab lovers won't want to miss this crustacean celebration! Crabfest is available for a limited time, from June 23 – September 14, so head to Red Lobster to join in on the fun.

To view the complete menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable, and responsibly sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit or find us on Facebook , X , Instagram , Threads , or TikTok .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED