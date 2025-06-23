Mohr Partners Hires Two Veteran Brokers In Dallas

DALLAS, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a top-three global occupier-focused corporate real estate advisory firm, has strengthened its Dallas brokerage team with the addition of Jeff York and Shawn Hall, two senior tenant representation brokers.

With York and Hall on board, Mohr Partners now has more than 30 brokerage and transaction professionals in its Dallas headquarters. The firm plans to double that number within the next three to five years through targeted recruitment.

Jeff York

Shawn Hall

"Jeff and Shawn's recruitment is part of our national brokerage expansion plan, which we call 'Project Gridiron,'" Robert Shibuya, Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO, said. "This strategy focuses on entering and expanding our existing brokerage force in NFL cities across the United States."

York joins Mohr Partners as Managing Director with more than 30 years of commercial real estate experience. He has advised both industrial and office tenants on site selection and transaction advisory requirements.

He previously owned York Property Company, which helped business owners manage their leased and owned corporate real estate in the Dallas–Fort Worth market. He also assisted his clients with their occupancy requirements throughout North America through his membership in ITRA Global, a network of U.S. tenant representation firms.

"I'm excited to join Mohr Partners," York said. "The firm's focus on occupiers and its geographic reach will allow me to provide strong service to clients seeking a comprehensive approach to managing their corporate real estate."

Hall has been named Director at Mohr Partners and contributes over 20 years of experience representing office and industrial tenants in leasing transactions across Dallas. He previously held brokerage roles at The Brokerage Advisors, TenantBase, Bright Realty, Bradford Companies and Coldwell Banker.

"I'm pleased to join Mohr Partners, where I can continue supporting my clients in the Dallas area while also expanding my focus to include institutional occupiers across both local and national markets," Hall said.

As part of "Project Gridiron," the addition of York and Hall supports Mohr Partners' ongoing expansion. In the past year, the company has established or significantly expanded its presence in Seattle, Phoenix, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Dallas, Houston and New York.

Mohr Partners operates 25 offices nationwide and maintains an international presence through owned assets and strategic partnerships.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisory firm that provides corporate occupiers with an integrated set of portfolio services, including lease administration services, strategic consulting, business intelligence, research & insights, economic incentives negotiations, portfolio & transaction management and project & construction management. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations and annually completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit .

