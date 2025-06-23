Speak Up For Justice Forum To Feature Retired SCOTUS Justice Kennedy And Global Judges Defending The Rule Of Law

June 26 Virtual Event Highlights Growing Threats to Judicial Independence

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Speak Up for Justice , a nonpartisan movement to defend the courts and the rule of law, will feature Justice Anthony M. Kennedy (Ret.) , former Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court, in a rare public appearance during its upcoming global forum. He will be joined by judges from Venezuela, Poland, and South Africa-each of whom has experienced direct threats to judicial independence in their countries.

The virtual event will take place on Thursday, June 26 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Pacific.

Justice Kennedy will open the forum with reflections on his time on the Court and the constitutional role of judges in a functioning democracy. He will speak to the foundational importance of an independent judiciary and the urgent need to protect it.

Following Justice Kennedy's remarks, international judges and U.S. legal advocates will share personal stories from countries where judicial systems have been politicized or stripped of authority:



Judge Eleazar Javier Saldivia (Venezuela): A former federal judge who lost state protection after sentencing police officers for abuse. Harassed by pro-government militias, he fled to the U.S. and now warns that similar patterns are emerging here.

Judge Dorota Zabludowska (Poland): A sitting judge in Gdańsk who opposed her government's purge of independent judges. She has faced discipline and repression for speaking up, but refuses to stay silent.

Justice Richard Goldstone (South Africa): Former Justice of the Constitutional Court and Chief Prosecutor for the UN Tribunals on Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia. He brings decades of insight on rebuilding legal systems after authoritarian collapse. Karen C. Burgess (United States): A past President of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers and a nationally recognized trial attorney. Burgess is a leading voice for legal ethics, judicial independence, and civic responsibility in the U.S. justice system.

Speakers will discuss warning signs now appearing in the U.S., including:



Threats against prosecutors handling politically sensitive cases

Retaliation against judges for rulings that uphold the law

Court orders being ignored or overridden A recent federal budget provision attempting to strip district court judges of contempt powers, weakening enforcement of judicial decisions

The forum will be moderated by Speak Up for Justice founder Paul Kiesel , a nationally recognized Los Angeles trial attorney and civic leader. Kiesel has led efforts to organize thousands of legal professionals across the country in support of judicial independence.

Event Details:

Title: Speak Up for Justice: "Global Threats to the Justice System, A Warning to America"

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Location: Virtual (Zoom webinar)

Registration Link:

Interview Opportunities:

While Justice Kennedy will not be available for media interviews, the following speakers are available for comment before and after the forum:



Judge Esther Salas, based in New Jersey

Judge Eleazar Javier Saldivia , based in Los Angeles

Judge Dorota Zabludowska , joining virtually from Poland

Justice Richard Goldstone , available virtually from South Africa

Karen C. Burgess , based in Texas

Judge Beth Bloom, based in Florida

Judge Karoline Mehalchick, based in Pennsylvania Paul Kiesel , based in Los Angeles

About Speak Up for Justice

Founded by attorney Paul Kiesel, Speak Up for Justice is a nonpartisan movement of legal professionals, judges, and advocates dedicated to defending the independence of the judiciary, promoting accountability, and protecting democracy from political interference in the courts.

Media Contacts:

Kathy Fowler

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 410-963-2345

Marc Silverstein

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 202-716-9123

SOURCE Kiesel Law

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED