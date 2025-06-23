Fresh Thyme Market Celebrates Three Leaders Named To Progressive Grocer's 2025 Top Women In Grocery Awards

Kayla Pinto , Vitamin Category Manager

Kayla brings nearly 20 years of experience in the natural health industry, including almost six years with Fresh Thyme Market. Her passion for holistic wellness began while working in a health food store, where she witnessed firsthand the life-changing results customers experienced through natural solutions. This early inspiration has fueled her ongoing commitment to helping others discover healthier, more balanced lifestyles.

Tracy Pernatozzi , Dairy Category Manager

Tracy brings a unique blend of creativity and strategic thinking to her role. Over the past 6 years at Fresh Thyme Market, she has developed plans in the dairy department that balance customer needs, innovation, and business performance. Tracy takes pride in working in the grocery industry, especially in its ability to shape how customers access and experience food in the communities Fresh Thyme Market serves every day.

Kris Hale , Fresh Thyme Market Store Director in Evansville Indiana

Kris is passionate about delivering an exceptional shopping experience while providing clean, better-for-you products that support healthier lifestyles. In her five years at Fresh Thyme Market she has made a strong commitment to leadership development and help cultivate the next generation of leaders in the grocery industry. Her work is driven by a belief in the power of food to improve the quality of life for every shopper.

Each of these women exemplifies the values celebrated by TWIG, going beyond their roles to drive performance, inspire colleagues, and engage meaningfully with their local communities.

"At Fresh Thyme, our culture is built around our passion for the future and passion for our community. Our commitment to our culture allows us to continue to invest in the communities we serve and continue to develop, engage and recognize our team members," said Liz Zolcak, President of Fresh Thyme Market. "It was an honor to be a TWIG award recipient last year, and I couldn't be more proud of Kayla, Tracy and Kris for carrying that culture forward and earning a well-deserved spot on TWIG's 2025 list."

Now in its 19th year, the TWIG Awards spotlight women at all levels of the industry, promoting equity, and mentorship by recognizing role models who pave the way for future generations. Honorees will be celebrated in the June 2025 issue of Progressive Grocer and at a gala event this November.

This recognition highlights Fresh Thyme Market's broader commitment to nurturing talent, supporting career growth, and creating an environment where team members can thrive.

To learn more about Fresh Thyme Market, its leadership and community-driven mission, visit freshthyme.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market is a better-for-you, Midwest-based grocer with a mission to foster healthier communities by offering real, fresh food, vitamins and body care products. The grocery retailer was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives and does so by focusing on three core pillars: quality, experience, and community. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience and a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food, as well as vitamin and body care products. To learn more, visit freshthyme .

Media Contact:

Phase 3 Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

Brand Photography HERE

SOURCE Fresh Thyme