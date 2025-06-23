Q2 Report Signals Ongoing Need For Family Law Assistance

- Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel, NV, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the second quarter coming to a close, LegalMatch has reviewed which legal case categories have been receiving the most attention in April, May, and June of this year. As expected, child custody & visitation has had the most case submissions to the platform, with the second highest category being wrongful termination and the third highest being child support cases.This continuing trend highlights the ongoing and growing need for legal counsel in the area of Family Law. Families battle child custody and visitation for reasons that include, but are not limited to:Child's Best Interest Standard: The main concern is always the best interests of the child, first and foremost. There are commonly conflicting opinions between parents about what is best for the child when it comes to school, healthcare, religious upbringing, etc.Being "Fit" to Parent: Custody disputes can arise if one or both parents are struggling with their own lives and may not be in the position to raise a child, such as struggling with substance abuse, mental health issues, and the like.Child's Preference: Depending on the child's age and maturity, the court may consider the child's actual preference on which parent they would like to live with.Changing Family Dynamics: Embarking on a divorce or separation alters the overall routine and living arrangements of the family, and legal counsel typically needs to step in and sort everything out.Families grappling with child custody & visitation decisions may benefit from online legal resources available to them, like LegalMatch, the nation's trusted attorney-client matching platform. Families can be matched for free with child custody & visitation attorneys who are experienced in all aspects of Family Law.LegalMatch also has an extensive online Law Library filled with informative and educational content on a wide variety of legal matters. Individuals can read about what kind of legal situation they are in, the attorney needed for representation, and how to move forward confidently. LegalMatch stands with families.About LegalMatchLegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

