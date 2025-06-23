Carlos Alexandre Rozwadowski On Building A Real Estate Business That Lasts

Carlos Alexandre Rozwadowski with the Property brothers

Carlos Alexandre Rozwadowski shares how discipline, strategy, and leadership built one of the Southeast's most enduring real estate brokerages

- Carlos Alexandre RozwadowskiCOLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a competitive real estate landscape where many firms struggle to endure beyond their first decade, Carlos Alexandre Rozwadowski stands out for building an operation defined by longevity, adaptability, and disciplined growth. As CEO and Partner at CENTURY 21 Premier Real Estate, Rozwadowski has helped turn a local startup into one of the most recognized real estate brokerages in the Chattahoochee Valley and Auburn region.Rozwadowski co-founded the brokerage in 2003 alongside business partner Shep Mullin, leveraging not only his industry insight but also the leadership principles honed during his time in the U.S. Army. A former Ranger with the 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning, Rozwadowski credits his military background for the discipline and structure he brings to the business.“Our success has never been about just hitting numbers,” said Carlos Alexandre Rozwadowski.“It's about building a foundation where agents can grow, where clients can trust the process, and where the business continues to evolve with the market.”Born in Rio de Janeiro, Rozwadowski moved to the United States at age 10 and attended Fairfield College Preparatory School in Connecticut. After military service, he went on to study at Georgia State University on a tennis scholarship, graduating with honors in business. His post-college career included time at Rothschild Private Bank in Zurich, Switzerland, where he worked as an analyst before returning to Georgia to enter the real estate field.Since its founding, CENTURY 21 Premier Real Estate has expanded beyond Columbus, opening an office in Auburn, Alabama in 2020. Today, the company boasts over 130 agents and has consistently conducted more than 1,400 real estate transactions annually. Rozwadowski emphasizes that growth has always been strategic, focused on quality of service rather than rapid expansion.Throughout his career, Rozwadowski has been involved in both residential and commercial real estate. His fluency in English, Portuguese, and Spanish has enabled him to serve a diverse client base across multiple markets. Notable commercial deals include the $20 million sale of the Chastain Apartments in Atlanta and facilitating prime location acquisitions for brands like Waffle House and Wendy's.For Rozwadowski, the keys to lasting success in real estate include transparency, agent support, and pricing strategy.“You need to understand the market with precision,” he said.“Listings don't sell because you hope they will. They sell because they're priced right, presented right, and handled by the right people.”Carlos Alexandre Rozwadowski remains focused on refining systems, investing in agent development, and staying grounded in the values that built the business in the first place. His approach is less about chasing trends and more about ensuring the company is positioned for stability in any market.“Markets shift, technology changes, new players enter,” said Rozwadowski.“But the core of the business-integrity, leadership, and strong client relationships-never goes out of style.”About CENTURY 21 Premier Real EstateFounded in 2003, CENTURY 21 Premier Real Estate is a full-service brokerage serving the Chattahoochee Valley and Auburn, Alabama. With more than 130 agents and offices across two states, the company provides residential and commercial real estate services throughout the region.

