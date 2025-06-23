YInkore

The OPENFEED 2025 Summer Residency will feature a diverse group of talented artists pushing the boundaries of digital and new media arts.

- Brad Ford , Gallerist

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FEED Media Art Center Announces Inaugural OPENFEED 2025 Summer Residency Artists

FEED Media Art Center, in partnership with Erie Art Company , is thrilled to announce the selection of acclaimed artists for its highly anticipated OPENFEED 2025 Summer Residency. This initiative provides exhibition opportunities and a unique residency program, inviting artists to explore and present their work within the dynamic landscape of media arts.

Yinkore: Threaded Lineage (Virtual Residency)

OPENFEED's first-ever Virtual Residency will feature the incredibly talented artist Yinkore. Her residency will focus on "Threaded Lineage," a captivating 3-5 piece visual art series that delves into the profound cultural, familial, and spiritual inheritance woven into the act of sewing. Yinkore's personal matrilineal story serves as the inspiration for this project, tracing the legacy of tailoring from her great-grandmother, who passed the skill to her grandmother, and subsequently to her mother, creating a rich tapestry of artistry and tradition.

June - August 2025

Jessica Reisch: Lake Erie Listening Project

Jessica Reisch, a new media artist, designer, and educator with an MFA in Computer Arts from the School of Visual Arts and a BA in Education Studies from Brown University, will bring her unique perspective to the residency. Emphasizing rhizomatic networked connections, her soundscapes and immersive installations draw on highly sensitive microphones in conjunction with transducer speakers and projections to engage with the surrounding environment with a depth usually overlooked by humans. This piece will combine audio recordings that reveal the unheard ecosystems of Lake Erie with footage and imagery that grounds these sounds in place and time. Her work has been showcased internationally at venues such as Locust Projects (Miami, FL), The Engine Room International Sound Art Competition (London, UK), SIGGRAPH 2024 (Denver, CO), and the International Symposium on Electronic Arts (ISEA) 2024 in (Meanjin (Brisbane), Australia. Reisch currently teaches digital design and emerging technology courses at Pratt Institute, New York Institute of Technology (NYIT), and Hostos Community College (CUNY).

Jessica will be joined by Austin Willis, who maintains a multidisciplinary practice exploring motifs around architecture, the built environment, and our relationship to everyday objects and furniture.

July 6th - July 19th

Susan Snipes: Navigating the Digital Age

August - Sept 2025

Cleveland-based interdisciplinary artist Susan Snipes will explore the anxieties and disconnection of the digital age through her media installations. Working across various mediums and often incorporating interactive elements, Snipes creates immersive spaces that invite reflection and dialogue, encouraging audiences to explore their own roles within an interconnected reality where virtual and physical boundaries are increasingly blurred. Snipes holds an MFA in Visual Art from Vermont College of Fine Arts and a BA in Art History from Case Western Reserve University. Her work has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Kennedy Prize for Creative Achievement in the Arts, and has been exhibited extensively, including at the CAN Triennial,“YOU ARE HERE” at The Sculpture Center in Cleveland, and the 79th Annual May Show at the Mansfield Art Center. An active advocate for her community, Snipes founded NEO Art Opportunities and UNDERSTORY, a contemporary art space dedicated to showcasing emerging conceptual and media artists.

Corrina Espinosa: Technology, Creativity, and the Human Experience

August 2025

Denver-based tech and new media artist Corrina Espinosa will join the residency, bringing her exploration of the bleeding edge of technology, creativity, and the human experience. With over 10 years at CU Boulder, where she has served as an Assistant Teaching Professor and Guest Lecturer, Espinosa is dedicated to fostering innovation and critical thinking in the next generation of digital artists. Her work has received accolades such as the“Leaving the Room without Leaving the Room” Award at the Casa Bonita Art Show (2025) and Best Renegade Art Show by Denver Westword (2023).

Emerging technologies like AR, AI, and digital animation allow her to build worlds that bend space and time. She explains,“they let me tell stories that don't behave. These stories are not linear; they shimmer, loop, whisper, and sometimes scream. I don't aim for resolution - I aim for recognition.

A moment where a viewer's internal static matches mine. That is the connection. That is the spell.”



Brad Pattullo & Andrea Russo: Animated Shorts

7/20 2:00 pm

The residency will also welcome Brad Pattullo, a professor of animation and film in the Art Department at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. Pattullo's extensive experience includes working on acclaimed animated television series such as“Gary and Mike,” MTV's“Celebrity Deathmatch,” and WB's“Phantom Investigators,” as well as contributing animated segments to "Sesame Street." His independent animated films have garnered international recognition, screening at over ninety film festivals and receiving eighteen prestigious awards.

Pattullo will be joined by his former student, Andrea Russo, a 2D Animator and Illustrator and a recent graduate of PennWest Edinboro. Russo's film, AMYGDALA, is a culmination of their time at Edinboro and a powerful love/hate letter to their experience with lifelong mental health struggles. Animation, illustration, and art have always been intrinsic to Russo's life and happiness, and they hope to provide the same sense of joy to others.

Franck Vigroux: Experimental Electronic and Transdisciplinary Arts

he residency year will conclude on December 13th with Franck Vigroux, a multifaceted artist whose works range from experimental electronic music to modern composition and music theatre. Vigroux's music is made of tectonic tensions, beats, electronic textures, and a very personal approach to sonic exploration. He is equally prolific as a solo artist and as a collaborator, having worked with musicians such as Elliott Sharp, Mika Vainio, and Reinhold Friedl. Vigroux's uniqueness comes from his artistic approach that integrates new media and performance arts, designing transdisciplinary shows and audiovisual concerts in collaboration with visual artists such as Antoine Schmitt and Kurt d'Haeseleer.

OPENFEED 2025 is made possible by a grant from Erie Community Foundation and Mediathe Foundation

Bradley M Ford

ERIE ART COMPANY

+1 814-450-9005

OPEN FEED FIRST INSTALLATION

