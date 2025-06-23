How A Volunteer Group Grew Into A Ugandan Tech Leader

Ten years ago, the ICT Association of Uganda (ICTAU) was a small, volunteer-run organization with limited capacity. It had one staff member, a working board, and little visibility among decision-makers. Uganda's tech sector was expanding, but ICTAU lacked the structure and support needed to keep up.

With stronger governance and support from the NTF V FastTrackTech project in Uganda , ICTAU is now shaping policy, supporting start-ups, and building a more inclusive digital economy.

A decade ago, coordination among tech companies was weak. Many worked in isolation, unaware of the benefits of joining a larger network. Governance was also a challenge. Without a professional secretariat or strong leadership, the association could not consistently deliver value to its members.

Gideon Nkurunungi, who joined ICTAU in 2022 and became CEO the next year, says that early on, the association had little influence. 'We didn't have proper systems in place. Most members weren't active. We weren't running events or engaging in policy discussions. There was potential, but no structure to realise it.'

Strategic support sparks change

That started to change when ICTAU partnered with the International Trade Centre's Netherlands Trust Fund V (NTF V) FastTrackTech project.

One of the first areas of support was internal governance. The board expanded to include more diverse expertise, and the organization established a permanent secretariat. This included the creation of the CEO role, which brought in professional leadership for the first time.

NTF V FastTrackTech also helped ICTAU develop programmes focused on start-up support, export readiness, and certification. Members received training in agile and lean start-up methods, connected with international buyers, and exhibited at global events.

Inclusion was another key focus. NTF V FastTrackTech encouraged ICTAU to increase support for women-led and youth-led businesses. This led to the formation of a Women in Tech chapter and more women joining the board.

New spaces for dialogue and networking

The changes quickly produced results. ICTAU launched the National ICT Summit and the CIO breakfast series, both of which created new spaces for dialogue and networking. Members could now meet face to face, showcase products, and exchange ideas. These events also increased the association's profile with government, donors, and international partners.

ICTAU also began engaging more actively in policy. It hosted roundtables, consulted on draft legislations, and crafted reports on sector trends and challenges. Members had new ways to make their voices heard.

Membership growth followed. The association has grown from around 100 members at the start of the NTF V partnership to over 300 today. These include students, startups, non-governmental organizations, professionals, and larger companies.

'Members are more involved now. They attend events, ask questions, and share experiences. We've become a proper community, not just a database,' says Nkurunungi.

'Having structure and a clear direction lets us serve more people and deliver better results,' says Nkurunungi. 'The work we're doing now lays the foundation for the next ten years.'

Plans for mentorship

Uganda is one of East Africa's fastest-growing economies, with a rising wave of fintech, foodtech, software and data startups. Start-ups play a key role in driving economic growth, creating high-value jobs and advancing national development.

Building on the FastTrackTech foundation, ICTAU is planning a series of new initiatives. A startup chapter is being developed to offer more targeted support to early-stage companies. A mentorship programme is also in the pipeline, linking local entrepreneurs with experienced mentors from other regions.

The association will continue its work on policy engagement and certification, aiming to keep members aligned with global standards. Regular events and published insights will remain key features of ICTAU's work.

'We're not treating FastTrackTech as a one-off project,' says Nkurunungi. 'It has shaped the way we work, and we're keeping that approach.'

About the project

The Netherlands Trust Fund V (NTF) (July 2021 – June 2025) is based on a partnership between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Netherlands and the International Trade Centre. The programme supports MSMEs in the digital technologies and agribusiness sectors. Its ambition is two-fold: to contribute to an inclusive and sustainable transformation of food systems, partially through digital solutions, and drive the internationalization of tech start-ups and export of IT&BPO companies in selected Sub-Saharan African countries.

