Nothing Phone 3 LEAK: Snapdragon 8S Gen 4, 50MP Cameras And Premium Price Tag
The Nothing Phone 3, the company's newest flagship product, will be unveiled on July 1. The IT community has been buzzing over the announcement. Prior to its official release, a number of leaks and claims have surfaced that provide important details regarding the upcoming Nothing Phone 3. The next Nothing Phone 3 is anticipated to include a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen, per a leak. There might be three back cameras on the gadget, each with a 50 megapixel sensor.
The gadget is probably going to include a 5,150mAh battery and capability for 100W rapid wired charging. It is anticipated that this high-end phone would include both wireless and reverse wireless charging capabilities.
Possible design of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 !!Gets :✅ Snapdragon 8s Gen 4✅ 5150mAh (rated)🔋✅ Flat 120Hz OLED✅ 50MP triple rear 📸 ✅ Metal frame, Glass back✅ Launch - 1st JulyConcept design by @Cconcep twitter/5L7TQERfVQ
- Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) June 23, 2025
Nothing Phone 3 expected specifications
In a recent update on X (previously Twitter), tipster @gadget_bits disclosed important specifications of the impending Nothing Phone 3. According to rumours, the smartphone would have a 6.7-inch, 1.5K-resolution LTPO OLED screen. It could have a triple-lens back camera configuration, which consists of a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP main sensor.
🚨 ExclusiveNothing Phone (3)- 6.7" 1.5k OLED LTPO display- 50mp + 50mp 3x periscope + 50mp UW- 50mp front- 5150mAh battery (typ) + 100W charging- Wireless + reverse wireless charging- NFC, eSIM- Nothing OS 3.5 on Android 15- Snapdragon 8s Gen 4Launching on July 1st twitter/GB3TaeekT6
- Gadget Bits (@gadget_bits) June 21, 2025
The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 CPU and premium materials will power the Phone 3, according to no official announcement. Along with software upgrades intended to provide a genuinely improved user experience, the business also hinted at major speed gains.
Nothing Phone 3 expected price
The Phone (3) may cost around Rs 60,000 in India, while the precise cost will be disclosed after launch. This might make it Nothing's most expensive product to yet by placing it in the high mid-range to lower premium category.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment