Actor Srikanth Arrested In Drug Case After Cocaine Found In Blood Test

Tamil film actor Srikanth has been arrested in connection with a drug case after his blood test confirmed the presence of cocaine. The arrest comes following his initial detainment, which was based on a statement made by former AIADMK leader Prasad, who is also under arrest in the same case.

According to police sources, Prasad-recently expelled from the AIADMK-allegedly introduced Srikanth to a drug peddler who was later apprehended for possession of cocaine. In his statement to the authorities, Prasad claimed he had supplied drugs to Srikanth. Acting on this information, the Nungambakkam police in Chennai officially recorded Srikanth's arrest.

Film career

Srikanth is a known figure in Tamil and Telugu cinema. He made his debut as a lead actor in the successful film Roja Kootam and later featured in several popular movies such as April Maadhathil and Parthiban Kanavu. He also played a prominent supporting role in Vijay's hit film Nanban.

His most recent appearance was in Konjam Kadhal Konjam Modhal, directed by K. Rangaraja, where he portrayed the character Karthik. In addition to Tamil and Telugu cinema, Srikanth has also appeared in Malayalam films, including Hero.