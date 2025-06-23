Actor Srikanth Arrested In Drug Case After Cocaine Found In Blood Test
Tamil film actor Srikanth has been arrested in connection with a drug case after his blood test confirmed the presence of cocaine. The arrest comes following his initial detainment, which was based on a statement made by former AIADMK leader Prasad, who is also under arrest in the same case.
According to police sources, Prasad-recently expelled from the AIADMK-allegedly introduced Srikanth to a drug peddler who was later apprehended for possession of cocaine. In his statement to the authorities, Prasad claimed he had supplied drugs to Srikanth. Acting on this information, the Nungambakkam police in Chennai officially recorded Srikanth's arrest.
Film career
Srikanth is a known figure in Tamil and Telugu cinema. He made his debut as a lead actor in the successful film Roja Kootam and later featured in several popular movies such as April Maadhathil and Parthiban Kanavu. He also played a prominent supporting role in Vijay's hit film Nanban.
His most recent appearance was in Konjam Kadhal Konjam Modhal, directed by K. Rangaraja, where he portrayed the character Karthik. In addition to Tamil and Telugu cinema, Srikanth has also appeared in Malayalam films, including Hero.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment