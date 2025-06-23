New Audi Q7 Signature Edition Debuts At Rs 99.81 Lakh With Premium Upgrades

Audi India has launched a new variant of its flagship SUV, the Q7 Signature Edition, priced at ₹99.81 lakh ex-showroom. This latest edition brings an added premium look and feel to the already popular Q7.

Exclusive Styling Features

It now boasts specific visual enhancements. One of the unique additions is the Audi rings entry LED lights, which project a distinctive welcome light on the ground when the doors are opened. Another visual highlight is the dynamic wheel hub caps, which ensure the Audi logo remains upright even when the wheels are in motion. These small but thoughtful touches give the SUV a more personalized and upscale appearance.

Mild-Hybrid Technology

At its heart, the Q7 Signature Edition is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 TFSI petrol engine, generating 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system, enhancing fuel efficiency and improving the overall driving experience. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds, while its top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. The performance is smooth, responsive, and well-suited for both highway cruising and city driving.

Seven-Seat Cabin Configuration

Inside, the Signature Edition retains the spacious seven-seat configuration, with electrically foldable third-row seats to enhance practicality. The cabin is finished with high-quality materials, emphasizing Audi's attention to luxury. Features like the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus come as standard, offering a fully digital and customizable instrument cluster.

Premium Audio and Infotainment Experience

Entertainment and connectivity are taken care of by the Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System, featuring 19 speakers, delivering an immersive audio experience. The vehicle also features MMI Navigation plus with touch response, allowing intuitive access to maps, settings, and media. The Audi phone box enables wireless charging and enhances connectivity for smartphones, making the cabin tech-savvy and convenient.

Advanced Safety Technologies

The Audi Q7 Signature Edition is equipped with a wide range of safety features. These include Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera, lane departure warning, and eight airbags strategically placed throughout the cabin. Additional systems like Electronic Stabilization Program (ESP) ensure optimal handling and control in varying driving conditions.

A Premium SUV with Exclusivity

With its new Signature Edition, Audi India adds a more exclusive and limited-edition feel to the Q7 lineup. Combining luxury, performance, and smart technology, the Q7 Signature Edition is a compelling option for those seeking a distinctive luxury SUV offering in 2025.