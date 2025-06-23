Air India Express Reveals Why Flight To Jammu Returned To Delhi Without Landing

MENAFN - Live Mint) Air India Express's Jammu-bound flight returned to Delhi as a precautionary measure, following a suspected GPS interference incident, on Monday, June 23. An alternative flight was organised to connect passengers to Jammu.

“We regret the inconvenience caused. Instances of GPS signal interference have been reported by operators while flying over certain sensitive regions,” Air India Express spokesperson told ANI.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)