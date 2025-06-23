Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Air India Express Reveals Why Flight To Jammu Returned To Delhi Without Landing

Air India Express Reveals Why Flight To Jammu Returned To Delhi Without Landing


2025-06-23 10:10:28
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Air India Express's Jammu-bound flight returned to Delhi as a precautionary measure, following a suspected GPS interference incident, on Monday, June 23. An alternative flight was organised to connect passengers to Jammu.

“We regret the inconvenience caused. Instances of GPS signal interference have been reported by operators while flying over certain sensitive regions,” Air India Express spokesperson told ANI.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

MENAFN23062025007365015876ID1109710899

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search