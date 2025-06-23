US Warns Of Looming Iranian Cyber Threat To US Networks And Extremist Violence After Strikes
The bulletin, effective through September 22, 2025, highlights a growing concern over both cyber and physical attacks, particularly from Iranian-linked actors and ideologically motivated extremists operating domestically.
According to DHS, pro-Iranian hacktivists and cyber actors affiliated with the Iranian government are likely to increase low-level cyber attacks targeting vulnerable US networks and infrastructure. These efforts are seen as retaliation against US support for Israel.
The bulletin also warns of a potential escalation if Iranian religious leadership were to issue a formal call to violence, which could incite supporters in the US to commit acts of terror independently.Iran's historical targeting of US officials
The advisory notes that Iran maintains a long-standing desire to target US government officials. While multiple Iranian-backed plots have been disrupted in recent years, the threat of targeted violence remains active.Also Read | 'We will end this war': Iran issues stern warning to 'gambler' Trump Extremism fueled by anti-semitism and conflict
DHS reported that several recent domestic attacks have been motivated by anti-Semitic or anti-Israel sentiment. The current conflict between Israel and Iran may further fuel such extremist ideologies, potentially leading to additional violence within the US against perceived Jewish or pro-Israel targets.
Foreign terrorist organisations-including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-have released public statements calling for violence against US assets and personnel, adding to the urgency of the threat.Also Read | 'No justification for US attacks': Putin assures Iran 'Moscow is trying to help'
