Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Warns Of Looming Iranian Cyber Threat To US Networks And Extremist Violence After Strikes

2025-06-23 10:10:26
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) bulletin on Sunday (June 22) warning of a heightened threat environment within the United States due to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict and increasing anti-US sentiment in the region.

The bulletin, effective through September 22, 2025, highlights a growing concern over both cyber and physical attacks, particularly from Iranian-linked actors and ideologically motivated extremists operating domestically.

According to DHS, pro-Iranian hacktivists and cyber actors affiliated with the Iranian government are likely to increase low-level cyber attacks targeting vulnerable US networks and infrastructure. These efforts are seen as retaliation against US support for Israel.

The bulletin also warns of a potential escalation if Iranian religious leadership were to issue a formal call to violence, which could incite supporters in the US to commit acts of terror independently.

Iran's historical targeting of US officials

The advisory notes that Iran maintains a long-standing desire to target US government officials. While multiple Iranian-backed plots have been disrupted in recent years, the threat of targeted violence remains active.

Also Read | 'We will end this war': Iran issues stern warning to 'gambler' Trump Extremism fueled by anti-semitism and conflict

DHS reported that several recent domestic attacks have been motivated by anti-Semitic or anti-Israel sentiment. The current conflict between Israel and Iran may further fuel such extremist ideologies, potentially leading to additional violence within the US against perceived Jewish or pro-Israel targets.

Foreign terrorist organisations-including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-have released public statements calling for violence against US assets and personnel, adding to the urgency of the threat.

Also Read | 'No justification for US attacks': Putin assures Iran 'Moscow is trying to help'

