Saudi Arabia Makes A Splash At Seoul International Book Fair 2025

Saudi Arabia wrapped up its successful showing at the Seoul International Book Fair 2025, held from June 18 to 22 at the COEX Convention and Exhibition Center. The Kingdom's vibrant presence highlighted its rapidly evolving cultural scene and commitment to global literary exchange.

Led by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, the Saudi delegation included key representatives from various Saudi cultural organizations. Their pavilion quickly became a must-see for attendees, drawing considerable interest from visitors and professionals across the publishing, translation, and broader book industries.

The Saudi pavilion wasn't just a display but a hub of activity. It hosted a dynamic cultural program featuring engaging panel discussions and important professional meetings. Visitors also had the chance to explore a wide array of translated Saudi literary works, underscoring the exciting growth and transformations within the Kingdom's literary landscape.

Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, CEO of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, emphasized the significance of their participation and added that the fair significantly boosted Saudi Arabia's literary footprint in global markets, especially in Asia, paving the way for fresh opportunities in cultural and intellectual collaboration.