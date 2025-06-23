SEDA Experts Enhances AML And Fraud Investigations Capabilities With Addition Of Colin L. Schmitt

MENAFN - iCrowdNewsWire)– SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Colin L. Schmitt joined the firm as Managing Director, strengthening its capabilities in fraud investigation and anti-money laundering (AML).

“We are delighted to welcome former FBI Special Agent Colin Schmitt to SEDA Experts,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.“Colin brings extraordinary investigative experience and a deep understanding of financial crime, which will be of great value to our clients globally.”

Colin Schmitt is a seasoned investigator and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) with over 25 years of distinguished experience in federal law enforcement and private investigations. Retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Mr. Schmitt served as a Special Agent, Supervisory Special Agent, and Unit Chief, specializing in range of critical national and international investigations, including financial fraud, healthcare fraud, public corruption, civil rights enforcement, and counterterrorism operations.

During his FBI tenure, Mr. Schmitt led the Financial Crimes, Public Corruption, and Civil Rights Squad in Riverside, under the Los Angeles Field Office. He established the first Public Corruption Task Force in collaboration with the District Attorney's Offices of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. Under his leadership, the task force executed the largest cash bribe sting in FBI history-paying a $1.2 million bribe. Mr. Schmitt also directed the logistics support component of the San Bernardino terrorist investigation, coordinating over 900 leads within 20 days and contributing to the successful prosecution of remaining co-conspirators.

Before his leadership in Riverside, Mr. Schmitt was stationed at FBI Headquarters within the Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) Directorate. As Supervisory Special Agent and later Unit Chief of the Operations Unit, he oversaw the national Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) Coordinator Program and led multi-agency training exercises in partnership with U.S. intelligence entities.

Over his career, he contributed to more than 40 major federal cases involving crimes such as terrorism financing, fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering. He also served in specialized roles including SWAT Operator, Profiler, Informant Coordinator, and Inspector-in-Place.

Following his retirement from the FBI, Mr. Schmitt founded Chronos Investigations, where he applies his deep expertise as a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) and Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) to conduct high-stakes corporate investigations. His private-sector work includes cases involving workers' compensation fraud, embezzlement, sexual assault, hostile workplace complaints, and inventory shrinkage.

Mr. Schmitt holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Economics from the University of Missouri – Columbia and an MBA from Northeastern University – Boston.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.