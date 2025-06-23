10-Day Summer Break For Kashmir Colleges From June 24
The department said that it has decided to prepone the summer vacation that was earlier slated to be observed from July-15.
“In partial modification of the previous order, it is ordered that the summer vacation in all the Government Degree Colleges of Kashmir division shall be observed from 24-06-2025 to 03-07-2025 instead of 15-07-2025 to 24-07-2025,” reads the order issued by the higher education department.Read Also Kashmir Schools To Shut From Monday for 15 Days Video: Summer Break For Kashmir Schools From July 1
