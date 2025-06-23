10-Day Summer Break For Kashmir Colleges From June 24

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In view of soaring temperatures, the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department Monday announced 10-days summer break for colleges of Kashmir division from June 24.

The department said that it has decided to prepone the summer vacation that was earlier slated to be observed from July-15.

“In partial modification of the previous order, it is ordered that the summer vacation in all the Government Degree Colleges of Kashmir division shall be observed from 24-06-2025 to 03-07-2025 instead of 15-07-2025 to 24-07-2025,” reads the order issued by the higher education department.

