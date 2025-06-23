Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-23 10:07:47
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - Vox Royalty Corporation : Provided an update on the Horseshoe Lights copper-gold project in Western Australia, from royalty operator, Horseshoe Metals Limited and recent gold industry developments in Western Australia. Vox Royalty Corporation shares T are trading unchanged at $4.97.

