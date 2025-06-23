Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc.


2025-06-23 10:07:47
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. : Announced the closing of the previously announced US$25-million credit facility with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to support the advancement of development work at its Boumadine polymetallic project located in the Draa-Tafilalet region in the Kingdom of Morocco. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. shares T are trading up $0.07 at $12.66.

MENAFN23062025000212011056ID1109710877

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search