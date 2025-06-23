403
Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. : Announced the closing of the previously announced US$25-million credit facility with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to support the advancement of development work at its Boumadine polymetallic project located in the Draa-Tafilalet region in the Kingdom of Morocco. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. shares T are trading up $0.07 at $12.66.
