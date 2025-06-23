Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Torex Gold Resources Inc.

2025-06-23 10:07:47
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - Torex Gold Resources Inc. : Has entered into a definitive agreement with Reyna Silver Corp. to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Reyna Silver (other than Shares held by Torex) pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement for an all cash consideration of approximately US$26 million ($36 million) based on an offer price of $0.13 per Share. Torex Gold Resources Inc. shares T are trading up $0.63 at $44.19.

