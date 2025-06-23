Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - IAMGOLD Corporation : Announced that on Saturday, June 21, the Côté Gold Mine reached a major milestone as the processing plant operated at the nameplate capacity of 36,000 tpd on average over thirty consecutive days. IAMGOLD Corporation shares T are trading up $0.59 at $10.52.

