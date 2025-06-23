Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Big Pharma Split Corp.

2025-06-23 10:07:46
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:05 AM EST - Big Pharma Split Corp. : Reports Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. declares the monthly cash distribution payable for big Pharma Split of $0.1031 for each class A share for the month ending June 30. The distribution is payable July 9, to class A shareholders of record at the close of business June 30. Big Pharma Split Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $11.35.

