HYLQ Enters Into Letter Of Intent With Kinetiq Research Pte Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - HYLQ Strategy Corp. (CSE: HYLQ) (formerly, Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd.) (the "" or "") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Kinetiq (""), the leading liquid staking protocol built natively on Hyperliquid, to be carried out in accordance with a non-binding letter of intent (the "") dated June 23, 2025, with Kinetiq.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in the Company's mission to deliver diversified, high-conviction exposure to the most innovative projects in the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

Kinetiq brings institutional-grade infrastructure to liquid staking, enabling users to unlock yield while maintaining liquidity and composability within the Hyperliquid Ethereum Virtual Machine ( "HyperEVM" ). As part of the collaboration, HYLQ Strategy will integrate Kinetiq's staking solutions into its treasury strategy, leveraging yield-bearing assets to enhance capital efficiency and long-term token exposure. This move aligns with our core thesis: Hyperliquid represents the next frontier of decentralized finance, and liquid staking is a foundational primitive in that future.

"Kinetiq is building critical infrastructure for Hyperliquid's staking economy," said Matt Zahab, CEO of HYLQ Strategy. "This partnership gives us access to next-gen staking yield while maintaining flexibility across the Hyperliquid ecosystem. We believe Kinetiq will play a key role in scaling native DeFi on HyperEVM."

The completion of the transaction contemplated by the LOI remains subject to the Company and Kinetiq entering into a definitive agreement and the approval of all regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.