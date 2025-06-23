Large Shareholder Questions Governance Of The SPAR Group Board Of Directors
|Linda Houston
|8,041,083
|For;
|9,714,561
|Against
|John Bode
|8,023,093
|For;
|9,747,031
|Against
|Michael R, Matacunas
|7,282,163
|For;
|10,473,481
|Against
Section 3.06(a) of the Bylaws says, "At each meeting of the Board the presence of the Required Number (as defined below) of its members then serving in office shall be necessary and sufficient to constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. . . . [']Required Number['] shall mean at least 70% of its members, including a majority of the Super Independent Directors, then serving in office...absence of a quorum, a majority of those present at the time and place of any meeting may adjourn the meeting from time to time until a quorum shall be present and the meeting may be held as adjourned without further notice or waiver."
Section 3.01 of the Bylaws says, "The number of directors that shall constitute the whole Board shall be seven (7)."
The Board is asked to review if the initial nomination and appointment of Linda Houston and John Bode occurred at a meeting of the Board lacking a quorum to determine if the election of Linda Houston and John Bode complied with the Bylaws (including Section 3.11 of the Bylaws), adhered to standards of good governance and was in the best interests of the shareholders. After these two directors were appointed to the Board as of October 1, 2023, the Board consisted only of 5 directors from January 1, 2024,[5] through December 31, 2024[6] (including the three directors not re-elected by the shareholders at the 2025 annual shareholder meeting), and the Company did not have an annual shareholder meeting in 2024.[7] These failures deprived the shareholders an opportunity to elect directors in 2024.
The Governance Committee is composed of three members,[8] two of whom were not re-elected to the Board, and are responsible for vetting and recommending nominees for new directors for the Board.[9] The Board should review their governance policies which allow directors not re-elected to the Board by the shareholders to remain on the Board until a successor is named, with the authority to determine who will be nominated as successor directors.
There are substantive reasons for concern that the Board may not be following good governance or fulfilling their fiduciary responsibility to shareholders by allowing directors not re-elected by the shareholders to remain on the Board until such time as the directors who were not re-elected nominate successors to themselves.
