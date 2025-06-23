Sixty Six Capital Announces Conversion Of Debentures

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) -(CSE: SIX) ("" or the "") announces that, at request of the holders of certain outstanding convertible secured grid promissory notes (the ""), the Company has converted (the "") an aggregate principal amount of CAD$3,589,399.75, inclusive of all accrued and unpaid interest, of such Notes, into an aggregate of 59,823,328 common shares (each, a "") in the capital of the Company at a price of CAD$0.06 per Common Share. In addition, the Company has made a payment in the amount of CAD$1,440,784.42 to a holder of the Notes.

Prior to the completion of the Conversion, Mr. David Rowe beneficially owned or controlled an aggregate of 71,432,845 Common Shares, 2,246,653 stock options and an aggregate US$1,176,000 (CAD2,881,568.40 based on the USD to CAD exchange rate of June 17, 2025) principal amount secured grid promissory note, inclusive of interest, representing approximately 49.07% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 56.85% on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Conversion and the exercise of certain stock options held by Mr. Rowe, Mr. Rowe beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 97,692,571 Common Shares, representing approximately 47.05% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and on a partially diluted basis. Depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, Mr. Rowe may from time to time increase or decrease his holdings of Common Shares or other securities of the Company. A copy of the early warning report will be available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at .

Prior to the completion of the Conversion, Mr. Robert Keith beneficially owned or controlled an aggregate of 40,069,028 Common Shares, and an aggregate US$1,024,000 (CAD$2,148,615.33 based on the USD to CAD exchange rate of June 17, 2025) principal amount secured grid promissory note, inclusive of interest, representing approximately 27.52% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 41.83% on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Conversion, Mr. Keith beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 75,879,283 Common Shares, representing approximately 36.54% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and on a partially diluted basis. Depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, Mr. Keith may from time to time increase or decrease his holdings of Common Shares or other securities of the Company. A copy of the early warning report will be available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at .

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six is an investment company specialising in crypto and AI assets.

