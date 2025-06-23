UFC Fight Night 2025 In Baku - Epic Fights And Historic Moments

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku has recently played host to one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year – UFC Fight Night 2025, Azernews reports.

The evening made history as Azerbaijan became the first country in the region to stage this monumental UFC event. Held at the iconic Baku Crystall Hall, the night was filled with intense action, star-studded appearances, and unforgettable fights.

The venue was packed with fans from all over the world, many traveling specifically to Azerbaijan's capital to witness this prestigious event. In attendance was UFC President Dana White, along with some of the sport's biggest stars.

Among them were current UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili, UFC welterweight #1 contender Belal Muhammad, and a host of other renowned fighters, making this UFC Fight Night a truly international spectacle.

The evening featured 12 electrifying bouts, including six preliminary and six main card matches. Each fight brought its own drama, technique, and raw competitive spirit, highlighting the relentless energy of mixed martial arts.

The night's main event was a clash between former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill and ex-title contender Khalil Rountree Jr. This was not just a fight; it was a battle of contrasting styles and personalities, with both fighters bringing their all to the octagon in a high-stakes showdown.

Another marquee matchup took place in the lightweight division, where Azerbaijan's own Rafael Fiziev faced Chile's Ignacio Bahamondes. Fiziev, a rising star in the UFC, put on a spectacular display of skill and determination in front of his home crowd.

Also making their mark were Azerbaijan's own fighters, Nazim Sadikhov and Tofig Musayev. Sadikhov faced off against Brazilian Nicholas Motta, while Musaev made his debut against Kyrgyzstan's Myktybek Orolbay.

Both Azerbaijani fighters showcased incredible grit and technique, earning their place in the spotlight.

Here's a look at the full fight card for UFC Fight Night in Baku:

Preliminary card: fights start at 20:00 (GMT +4):

1) Featherweight: Irina Alexeyeva (5-2-0, Russia) vs. Klaudia Sigula (6-2-0, Poland)

2) Welterweight: Ko Sok Hyun (1-0-0, South Korea) vs. Elliott Oban (12-2-0, Wales)

3) Heavyweight: Hamdi Abdel Wahab (6-0-0, Egypt) vs. Muhammad Usman (11-4-0, Nigeria)

4) Featherweight: Melissa Mullins (7-1-0, England) vs. Daria Zheleznyakova (9-2-0, Russia)

5) Middleweight: Ismail Naurdiev (24-7-0, Morocco) vs. Park Chung Yong (18-6-0, South Korea)

6) Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov (16-2-0, Russia) vs. Maksum Azat (17-1-0, Kazakhstan)

Main card: fights start at 23:00, in the following order:

7) Featherweight: Muhammad Naimov (12-3-0, Tajikistan) vs. Bogdan Grad (15-2-0, Austria)

8) Lightweight: Nazim Sadikhov (10-1-1, Azerbaijan) vs. Nicolas Motta (15-5-0, Brazil)

9) Heavyweight: Curtis Blades (18-5-0, US) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (12-2-1, Russia)

10) Lightweight: Tofig Musayev (debut, Azerbaijan) vs. Myktybek Orolbay (13-2-1, Kyrgyzstan)

11) Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev (12-4-0, Azerbaijan) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (17-5-0, Chile)

12) Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill (12-3-0, US) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-6-0, US)