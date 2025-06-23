Azerbaijan And Tajikistan Evaluate $700 Million In Joint Projects

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are currently conducting a feasibility study on a package of economic projects worth a total of $700 million, signed during the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan business forum held in Baku in May 2023, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%