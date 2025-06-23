Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan And Tajikistan Evaluate $700 Million In Joint Projects

2025-06-23 10:06:05
Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are currently conducting a feasibility study on a package of economic projects worth a total of $700 million, signed during the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan business forum held in Baku in May 2023, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan.

