ACIPE Expresses Readiness To Enhance Partnership With Azerbaijan
"We actively cooperate with the countries of the credit ecosystem in the Eurasian space through the ACIPE platform, and Azerbaijan is no exception," Omarov noted.
"Along with interaction within the association, we also have bilateral projects: for example, we provide scoring solutions for Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Romania, and Uzbekistan. In the case of Azerbaijan, our partnership is currently developing primarily within the ACIPE framework, where services and products are exchanged," he said.
According to him, there is an active exchange of services and products available at the ACIPE platform level, and this cooperation is useful for both Azerbaijan and other participants.
"We see interest in the experience of the Azerbaijan Credit Bureau, and this contributes to deepening cooperation. We are open to expanding cooperation and hope that the partnership will develop into closer formats," the head of ACIPE pointed out.
Omarov emphasized that the association invites all credit bureaus of the countries of the region to cooperate.
"Initially, ACIPE was established as an association of countries of the former USSR. However, over time, Mongolia, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Romania joined us. Thus, we are already becoming a more global player," he added.
