Iran Sets Sight On Halting IAEA Cooperation Under New Parliament Bill - Speaker

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran's parliament is preparing to pass legislation that would halt the country's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the Iranian parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Trend reports.

Speaking at a plenary session, Ghalibaf stated that the proposed bill aims to suspend collaboration with the IAEA until "concrete assurances" of professional and impartial conduct are provided by the agency.

Ghalibaf stated that Iran is not up to any funny business with its nuclear activities, insisting they are all aboveboard and aimed at peaceful ends.

"However, the world has witnessed that the International Atomic Energy Agency has failed to meet its responsibilities. It has turned into a political instrument rather than remaining a professional body," he added.

He asserted that the IAEA had facilitated incursions on Iran's ostensibly benign nuclear framework by disseminating classified intelligence and producing what he characterized as deceptive assessments.

"Iran considers the US's strike on its nuclear centers to be an attack on strategic facilities essential to peaceful nuclear technology. These are the very centers that freed Iran from dependency in this sector. Tehran also regards the attack as a violation of international institutions, arguing that the IAEA's legal obligations failed to prevent the strike. Instead, the IAEA allegedly enabled the attacks by sharing confidential information and reports-contradicting the reality of Iran's peaceful nuclear activities-with opposing parties," he said.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.