Kazakhstan Achieves Major Crime Reduction, Women's Safety Improves
He noted that incidents of robbery, theft, and hooliganism have decreased fourfold, while the number of murders has fallen by 30 percent. According to the president, the total number of criminal offenses has halved since 2019.
"Overall, over the past five years, the number of crimes infringing on the rights of women has decreased by half," Tokayev emphasized.
He also noted that, thanks to recent legislative amendments and other measures, the number of medium and serious domestic crimes has dropped by 30 percent since the beginning of this year.
At the end of his speech, President Tokayev expressed gratitude
to law enforcement officers for their conscientious work for the
benefit of Kazakhstan and presented letters of appreciation to
several employees who had distinguished themselves through their
service and contributions to the country's law enforcement
agencies.
