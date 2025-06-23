Kazakhstan Achieves Major Crime Reduction, Women's Safety Improves

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Crime on the streets of Kazakhstan has decreased by 80 percent, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated during an extended meeting of law enforcement agencies, Trend reports.

He noted that incidents of robbery, theft, and hooliganism have decreased fourfold, while the number of murders has fallen by 30 percent. According to the president, the total number of criminal offenses has halved since 2019.

"Overall, over the past five years, the number of crimes infringing on the rights of women has decreased by half," Tokayev emphasized.

He also noted that, thanks to recent legislative amendments and other measures, the number of medium and serious domestic crimes has dropped by 30 percent since the beginning of this year.

At the end of his speech, President Tokayev expressed gratitude to law enforcement officers for their conscientious work for the benefit of Kazakhstan and presented letters of appreciation to several employees who had distinguished themselves through their service and contributions to the country's law enforcement agencies.





