Kazakhstan's Tokayev Portrays Nation's Shadow Economy Taking Nosedive
According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan has its back covered for responsible and law-abiding entrepreneurs, ensuring they can keep their noses clean and their businesses thriving.
“Kazakhstan has implemented a robust framework for the
mitigation of money laundering and the financing of terrorism,
aligning with cutting-edge global benchmarks.” In accordance with
my strategic mandate, the Prosecutor General's Office is
meticulously supervising a multitude of infrastructure initiatives
featuring international collaboration, aggregating to a staggering
34 trillion tenge (roughly $64.6 billion),” Tokayev articulated
during his address.
He also emphasized that notwithstanding the implementation of these strategic interventions, the challenge of baseless criminal prosecution targeting domestic enterprises remains inadequately addressed. The Prosecutor General's Office must persist in its initiatives.
In the concluding segment of his address, President Tokayev articulated his appreciation for the diligent efforts of law enforcement personnel, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to the advancement of Kazakhstan. He subsequently conferred accolades upon select individuals who had notably excelled in their professional endeavors and made significant contributions to the nation's law enforcement framework.
