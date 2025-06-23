Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dozens Of Israeli Fighter Jets Strike Iranian Military Sites Across Tehran


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ More than 50 fighter jets from the Israeli Air Force were involved in the latest wave of airstrikes targeting military and industrial sites in Tehran, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated, Trend reports.

"During the latest strike wave, Israeli fighter jets carried out attacks on Iran's military headquarters in Tehran, facilities producing missiles and radar systems, as well as storage sites housing missile stockpiles," the statement said.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

