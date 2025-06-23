Logix Fiber Networks Names Chris Bach As Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logix Fiber Networks , Texas' leading business fiber provider, today announced Chris Bach as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bach brings more than 15 years of telecommunications industry experience to Logix as the company continues to expand its operations following a successful recapitalization earlier this year.

"We are in growth mode and executing against a focused investment plan," said Greg O'Connor, Logix CEO. "Chris understands how to scale infrastructure businesses and will play a critical role in making sure we put capital to work in the right areas to strengthen our network, expand customer reach, and deliver enterprise-grade performance."

Bach joins Logix most recently from LiveOak Fiber. He also held leadership roles at Bluebird Network, Ubiquity Management/OneSource Communications during his career that spans investment banking, telecommunications, real estate and government administration industries. His leadership has delivered company profitability and value through his proven ability to design, deliver, maintain and support innovative, integrated business solutions.

"With a refreshed capital structure and strong financial backing, Logix is well-positioned to pursue strategic investments that will fuel long-term growth," said Bach. "I will help steward that momentum and ensure Logix takes advantage of its assets and future growth as AI accelerates the need for fiber connectivity."

Logix operates 300,000 fiber miles and serves more than 3,000 on-net buildings with one of the largest independent fiber networks in Texas. The company provides high-performance connectivity, including dedicated internet access, Ethernet, dark fiber, and wavelength services up to 400G, with 800G planned in the future. Logix is actively growing its presence across Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio.

About Logix

Logix Communications, LP, d/b/a Logix Fiber Networks ("Logix") is a leading fiber-based network infrastructure provider in Texas, offering high-performance connectivity products, wavelength services and dark fiber to businesses, carriers, and data center operators. Logix operates more than 300,000 fiber miles, serves over 3,000 on-net buildings, and connects to more than 80 third-party data centers across the state. With a reputation for network reliability, local support, and flexible solutions, Logix is the trusted choice for enterprise-grade connectivity in Texas. For more information about Logix Fiber Networks and its services, visit .

Media Contact:

John Hall

[email protected]

SOURCE LOGIX Fiber Networks

