FM, European Commissioner Talk Regional Escalation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 23 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi discussed in a phone call on Monday with European Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica, means to deescalate the dangerous tension in the region.Safadi and Suica called for returning to negotiations to reach a political solution to the Iranian nuclear issue and spare the region from further deterioration.They also tackled the dire situation in Gaza, with Safadi stressing the need to end the Israeli aggression, allow the entry of aid, and launch effective action to advance a just peace based on the two-state solution.They stressed the importance of holding as soon as possible the fifth ministerial meeting of EU member nations and Southern Neighborhood countries, which was postponed due to escalation in the region.The Foreign Minister and the EU commissioner stressed the importance of the conference in adopting programs and mechanisms to increase cooperation between the EU and Southern Neighborhood countries, particularly in light of the Mediterranean Charter currently being drafted.They emphasized the importance of the Jordanian-European partnership and discussed cooperation programs targeted for activation after the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement during His Majesty King Abdullah's visit to Brussels on January 29.The talks also tackled an investment conference in Amman early next year to support investment in the Kingdom and lure in capital from EU countries under the auspices of the European Commission.The discussion also dealt with ongoing talks between Jordan and the European Commission to sign a memorandum of understanding to complete the requirements for the disbursement of the €500 million fourth comprehensive aid package, in addition to a new fifth package worth the same amount, which will be presented to the European Council and Parliament before the end of the year.Safadi and the EU commissioner agreed to continue work to strengthen the Jordanian-European strategic partnership in various fields.