Army Chief Meets Latin Patriarchal Vicar In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 23 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, met on Monday at the General Command Headquarters of the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF) with Latin Patriarchal Vicar in Jordan, Archbishop Iyad Twal.They discussed ways to promote coexistence and tolerance, a key pillar of Jordanian society, stressing the role of JAF in underpinning regional security and stability.Huneiti commended the efforts of church institutions in promoting religious and social harmony as well as their contributions in the service of Jordanian society in all its components, stressing the importance of interfaith dialogue to consolidate the values ??of peace and love.For his part, the archbishop commended the Kingdom's role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, as custodian of Christian and Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem, noting the King's gesture to treat 2,000 children from the Gaza Strip in Jordanian hospitals.Twal said the Archdiocese is ready to treat some of the children at its own expense, as part of its support for medical and humanitarian efforts of JAF in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.The meeting was attended by senior armed forces officers.