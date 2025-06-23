Duke Energy Reminds Customers Of Tips To Save Energy And Money As Temperatures Spike In The Carolinas



Energy-saving tools and tips are available to help customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer's first heat wave bringing potential triple-digit temperatures to parts of the Carolinas this week, Duke Energy is reminding customers to take control of their energy use.

"We provide personalized usage alerts that provide insight to how customers use energy and offer a variety of customer programs, incentives, tools and tips to help customers save energy and money, especially when temperatures spike," says Sasha Weintraub, Duke Energy senior vice president and chief customer officer. "We are committed to keeping costs as low as possible for our customers, and sharing ways customers can manage their energy use to help save."

Tip s to save energy and money



Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting . Even a couple of degrees can help save energy and money. Keep in mind: Your system will run longer – using more energy – the hotter it is outside even if your thermostat setting never changes.

Use cooler water for washing clothes. Switching your temperature setting from hot to warm can cut a laundry load's energy use in half.

Run heat-producing appliances during cooler morning hours for additional savings.

Close curtains and blinds on the sunny side of your home to help prevent the sun from heating your home. Operate ceiling fans in a counterclockwise direction in the summer, which pushes cooler air back down into the room.

Savings programs and incentives



Get a free home energy assessment. Customers receive a free energy efficiency kit, customized usage report, low-cost tips and expert recommendations to help them see energy savings by signing up for our free Home Energy House Call .

Need an upgrade? Customers can take advantage of rebates for equipment like HVAC systems, hot water heaters and pool pumps as well as upgrades like attic insulation through our Smart $aver® program . Get paid for shifting energy use. Customers can receive a credit on their bill for automatically shifting their energy use to times when demand for energy is lower. Enroll your smart thermostat in our Power Manager® (Duke Energy Carolinas customers)/EnergyWise® Home (Duke Energy Progress customers) program.

Payment assistance



Installment Payment Plans can help customers who need flexibility with paying their energy bills.

Duke Energy works with local and state agencies to connect qualified customers with access to resources , including Share the Light Fund ® and Low Income Home Energy Assistance programs. Visit our Special Assistance pag for more information.

For more ways to save, visit duke-energy/SummerSavings .

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

