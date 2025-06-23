VRC Announced As Headline Sponsor For 2025 Vizient Connections Summit

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VRC, a leading provider of bespoke information governance solutions, specializing in release of information services, document storage, and shredding, is proud to announce its role as the Headline Sponsor of this year's Vizient Connections Summit . This premier sponsorship reflects VRC's deep commitment to supporting innovation, performance, and security across the healthcare industry.

The Vizient Connections Summit is one of the healthcare industry's most influential events, bringing together leaders, innovators, and partners dedicated to transforming healthcare delivery. As the headline sponsor, VRC will play a central role in advancing the conversation around operational excellence, compliance, and information integrity.

"This sponsorship marks a major milestone for both organizations," said Danny Palo, CEO at VRC. "Partnering with Vizient in this capacity reinforces our shared mission to empower healthcare systems with smarter, more secure data management solutions. We are honored to support an event that aligns so closely with our values and vision."

With a legacy of serving healthcare providers nationwide, VRC's solutions-including release of information, secure document storage, HIPAA-compliant shredding, scanning, and digital transformation-help healthcare systems increase efficiency, reduce risk, and ensure compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

The 2025 Vizient Connections Summit offers a powerful platform to showcase VRC's commitment to healthcare performance and to engage with forward-thinking leaders shaping the future of the industry.

About VRC:

VRC is a leading provider of bespoke information governance solutions, specializing in release of information services, document storage and shredding. With a nationwide footprint and decades of expertise, VRC supports healthcare organizations with customized digital workflows and compliance. Built for scale, driven by precision across complex, high-volume environments, our tailored services support better patient outcomes, enhanced security, and streamlined records management.

SOURCE VRC Companies, LLC

