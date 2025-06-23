Karmanos Cancer Institute Celebrates Survivorship And Strength During National Cancer Survivors Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

More than 18.1 million Americans with a history of invasive cancer were still living as of January 2022.

The number of cancer survivors in the U.S. continues to rise due to early detection and new treatments. By 2040, the number of cancer survivors in the is projected to grow to 26 million.

The five-year relative survival rate in the U.S. for all cancers diagnosed between 2014 to 2020 is 69%; that survival rate was 49% in the mid-1970s.

The number of people in the U.S. who have lived five or more years after their cancer diagnosis is expected to increase to approximately 53%, or 19.2 million people, between 2022 and 2040.

The American Cancer Society estimates that over 66,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer in Michigan in 2025, and over 2 million will be diagnosed across the country.

Colorectal, lung, prostate, and skin cancers are the most common cancers among men. Breast, colorectal, lung, cervical, endometrial, ovarian and skin cancers uterine are the most common among women. All data reported by the American Cancer Society. Cancer Treatment at Karmanos Cancer Institute

Oncologists at the Karmanos Cancer Institute have met rigorous criteria to become a certified Karmanos provider. This assures patients and their families that they will receive the very best care from Karmanos treatment facilities. Karmanos offers 15 multidisciplinary teams (MDTs), each designed and staffed with cancer specialists who are focused and have devoted their careers to researching and treating that particular cancer. The MDTs at Karmanos are:

. Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant . Breast Cancer . Gastrointestinal and Neuroendocrine Oncology . Genitourinary Oncology . Gynecologic Oncology . Head and Neck Oncology . Hematology Oncology . Melanoma . Multiple Myeloma and Amyloidosis . Neuro-Oncology . Pediatric Oncology . Phase I Clinical Trials . Sarcoma Oncology . Supportive Oncology . Thoracic Oncology

The MDTs include surgical, medical and radiation oncologists; radiologists; pathologists; plastic surgeons; pharmacists; specialized nurse practitioners; dietitians; social workers; and genetic counselors, among other health care professionals.

The Karmanos health care team employs the latest technology and treatments to ensure the greatest chance at success, including immunotherapy, minimally invasive surgery and intensity-modulated radiation therapy to minimize radiation exposure to nearby healthy organs.

Support as a Cancer Survivor at Karmanos

Karmanos strives to ensure patients and their caregivers are supported during their cancer journey. This includes tools and resources to care for not just the body but also the mind, spirit, and basic needs. Cancer survivors may participate in a variety of support groups, educational programs and therapy services. Find more information about supportive services at Karmanos here .

Cancer Screenings

Cancer is most treatable in its early stages, which is why Karmanos recognizes that early detection is an important weapon in the fight against cancer. Many cancers do not display symptoms at their onset, so screening is important to monitor for warning signs. The Karmanos Screening and Prevention Program offers examinations for breast, cervical, lung, and colorectal cancers. In addition, Karmanos offers genetic counseling for patients.

For more information or to schedule a cancer screening, visit karmanos/cancerscreening or call 1-800-KARMANOS.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With 17 network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship.

