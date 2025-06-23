Karmanos Cancer Institute Celebrates Survivorship And Strength During National Cancer Survivors Month
. Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant
. Breast Cancer
. Gastrointestinal and Neuroendocrine Oncology
. Genitourinary Oncology
. Gynecologic Oncology
. Head and Neck Oncology
. Hematology Oncology
. Melanoma
. Multiple Myeloma and Amyloidosis
. Neuro-Oncology
. Pediatric Oncology
. Phase I Clinical Trials
. Sarcoma Oncology
. Supportive Oncology
. Thoracic Oncology
The MDTs include surgical, medical and radiation oncologists; radiologists; pathologists; plastic surgeons; pharmacists; specialized nurse practitioners; dietitians; social workers; and genetic counselors, among other health care professionals.
The Karmanos health care team employs the latest technology and treatments to ensure the greatest chance at success, including immunotherapy, minimally invasive surgery and intensity-modulated radiation therapy to minimize radiation exposure to nearby healthy organs.
Support as a Cancer Survivor at Karmanos
Karmanos strives to ensure patients and their caregivers are supported during their cancer journey. This includes tools and resources to care for not just the body but also the mind, spirit, and basic needs. Cancer survivors may participate in a variety of support groups, educational programs and therapy services. Find more information about supportive services at Karmanos here .
Cancer Screenings
Cancer is most treatable in its early stages, which is why Karmanos recognizes that early detection is an important weapon in the fight against cancer. Many cancers do not display symptoms at their onset, so screening is important to monitor for warning signs. The Karmanos Screening and Prevention Program offers examinations for breast, cervical, lung, and colorectal cancers. In addition, Karmanos offers genetic counseling for patients.
For more information or to schedule a cancer screening, visit karmanos/cancerscreening or call 1-800-KARMANOS.
About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute
Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With 17 network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit . Follow Karmanos on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .
SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute
